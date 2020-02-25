Kartarpur Corridor will remain open despite security concerns: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

CHANDIGARH:

25 February 2020 14:10 IST

‘Apprehensions are not because the corridor has been opened but because of the bad intent of Pakistan’

Amid the furore over Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta’s remark regarding the threat potential of the “'Kartarpur Corridor,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said regardless of security concerns, the Kartarpur Corridor shall remain open.

“The apprehensions of threat to the security of the people and the country were, however, serious, the Chief Minister said, adding that these apprehensions “are not because the corridor has been opened but because of the bad intent of Pakistan”.

Capt. Amarinder, who had requested the Speaker for permission to make his statement before the Question Hour, was responding in the State Assembly to the criticism by the Opposition of recent remarks of the State DGP regarding the threat potential of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will not let Kartarpur Corridor be closed down,” he said.

“The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been opened because we wanted it to be opened; every Punjabi wanted it, and had prayed for it in daily ‘Ardas’, along with praying for opening of Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and other Gurdwaras,” said Capt. Amarinder.

‘DGP apologised’

“The DGP had apologised; everybody makes mistakes; even I make mistakes, we are human beings,” said Capt. Amarinder, asking if there was anyone from the Opposition who could claim not to have made mistakes. “We all make mistakes, this issue is over now, let us concentrate on peace and on ensuring that the difficult times through which Punjab had been do not recur.”

The Chief Minister said his government had classified documents which he could not circulate in the House. “After meddling in Kashmir for long, the ISI had only one task now – to disturb the peace of Punjab,” he said, adding that Pakistan was blatantly trying to foment trouble in the State.

Showing pictures of Chinese drones, Capt. Amarinder said these had been seized from a man swimming through Raavi but there might be others that had not been caught. “Who knows what their motive is,” he added.

“What problem ISI has with Taliban, Iran or Balochistan, we don’t know. But what they have been doing in India is known to all. Earlier it was Kashmir, and now even Punjab is their target,” said the Chief Minister.

The Assembly also passed a resolution demanding the condition of mandatory passport and a $20 fee for devotees to be waived off to facilitate the pilgrimage to the historic Gurdwara located in Pakistani territory. Aadhaar card should be used to allow pilgrims, the resolution said. Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party also supported the resolution.