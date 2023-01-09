ADVERTISEMENT

Karni Sena seeks quota on economic grounds 

January 09, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - Bhopal:

One of the demands was that foodgrains and essential commodities must be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax to control inflation

Karni Sena activists stage a protest against the State Government demanding reservation on economic basis, at Jamboree Ground, in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Karni Sena, an organisation claiming to represent the Rajput community, began an indefinite stir in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday seeking acceptance of 21 demands, including reservation on the basis of economic status, no arrest without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, and curbing inflation.

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s Bhopal president Krishna Bundela said the protest has been organised by his outfit along with others from the Rajput community, adding that five activists, including the Sena’s M.P. chief Jiwan Singh Sherpur, have begun an indefinite, peaceful stir for their 21 demands.

“Activists are demanding reservation should be based on economic grounds so that the poor of all the communities can benefit. Reservation should be given only once to a family (one generation). Arrest without investigation under the SC/ST Act should be stopped, and a law should be made to protect the interests of the general category,” he said.

He said one of the demands was that foodgrains and essential commodities must be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax to control inflation. The stir will continue till their demands are met, he said, adding the plan to gherao (encircle) the Assembly changed after talks with the administration.

