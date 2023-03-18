HamberMenu
Karni Sena disrupts rapper MC Stan's Indore concert in Madhya Padesh, accuses him of polluting young minds

“MC Stan is spreading obscenity among youngsters by using foul language in his songs.” says Karni Sena’s district unit president Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav

March 18, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Indore

PTI
MC Stan. File

MC Stan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Activists of the Karni Sena created a ruckus at rapper MC Stan's concert in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and halted the show midway alleging that he used foul language in his songs, which polluted young minds.

According to eyewitnesses, the concert organised at a hotel in Lasudia area on March 17 night was halted midway, upsetting fans of the rapper, who won season 16 of the realty TV show “Bigg Boss”.

The police had to use mild force to clear the unrelenting protesters.

Karni Sena's district unit president Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav on March 18 said, “MC Stan is spreading obscenity among youngsters by using foul language in his songs."

Mr. Stan used foul language and sang songs containing obscenities in front of the young audience during his performance, following which Karni Sena activists took charge of the show, forcing the rapper to leave the venue, Mr. Raghav claimed.

Meanwhile, some videos of the ruckus surfaced on social media, in which the activists can be seen taking control of the stage after the rapper's departure.

