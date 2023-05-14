ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka result not surprising: Assam CM

May 14, 2023 04:10 am | Updated May 13, 2023 09:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Himanta says BJP won in most of the constituencies he campaigned in

The Hindu Bureau

Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the Karnataka Assembly election result was not surprising.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party won in most of the constituencies he visited during the campaigning, he told journalists.

“It was certain from the discussions over the last two-three months that the BJP would not be able to put up a good performance,” he said, adding that the election results in States such as Karnataka and Rajasthan show a similar trend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP formed the government in Karnataka after displacing the Congress, and the general feeling this time was that the BJP may not make it, Dr. Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said he was not aware of any move by the BJP to forge an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular). “What I know is that the BJP won in most places I visited (to campaign),” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US