Karnataka result not surprising: Assam CM

Himanta says BJP won in most of the constituencies he campaigned in

May 14, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the Karnataka Assembly election result was not surprising.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party won in most of the constituencies he visited during the campaigning, he told journalists.

“It was certain from the discussions over the last two-three months that the BJP would not be able to put up a good performance,” he said, adding that the election results in States such as Karnataka and Rajasthan show a similar trend.

The BJP formed the government in Karnataka after displacing the Congress, and the general feeling this time was that the BJP may not make it, Dr. Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said he was not aware of any move by the BJP to forge an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular). “What I know is that the BJP won in most places I visited (to campaign),” he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Assam

