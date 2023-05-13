ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election result is a beginning to the ‘end’ of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

May 13, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The SP leader tweeted: The message from Karnataka is that this is the ‘end’ of BJP’s negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun

The Hindu Bureau

The former U.P. CM and leader of Opposition in the State assembly added, “This is a strict mandate of new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity.” File | Photo Credit: PTI-

Describing the Karnataka election result as a beginning to the ‘end’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s negative, communal, divisive and false propaganda, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on May 13 said that the mandate is of new India which is against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity. 

The SP leader tweeted: The message from Karnataka is that this is the ‘end’ of BJP’s negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun.  

Also Read |

The former U.P. CM and leader of Opposition in the State assembly added, “This is a strict mandate of new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the election indicated a clear victory for the Congress party.  

Mr. Yadav’s party had lost in the U. P. by-polls on May 13 for Suar and Chhanbey constituencies. He had earlier alleged rigging in polling across U.P.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US