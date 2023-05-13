Karnataka election result is a beginning to the ‘end’ of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

May 13, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Describing the Karnataka election result as a beginning to the ‘end’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s negative, communal, divisive and false propaganda, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on May 13 said that the mandate is of new India which is against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity.

The SP leader tweeted: The message from Karnataka is that this is the ‘end’ of BJP’s negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun.

The former U.P. CM and leader of Opposition in the State assembly added, “This is a strict mandate of new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity.”

The results of the election indicated a clear victory for the Congress party.

Mr. Yadav’s party had lost in the U. P. by-polls on May 13 for Suar and Chhanbey constituencies. He had earlier alleged rigging in polling across U.P.