Karkare’s death: plea dismissed

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of a former senior police officer of Maharashtra alleging a conspiracy in the death of former State Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The top court said it could not reopen the case as terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s conviction was upheld and death sentence executed.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan addressed senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for petitioner and former Maharashtra Inspector-General S.M. Mushriff, that his doubts did not translate into actionable evidence which warranted reopening of the case.

“You may have some doubts or beliefs, but that do not translate into actionable evidence which would warrant reopening of the case in which the death sentence was confirmed and now stands executed,” Justice Sikri observed.

Ms. Jaising contended that the petitioner was a police officer who had even written two books.