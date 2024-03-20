Kargil observes shutdown, holds rally to support activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing fast for statehood to Ladakh

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Ladakh’s Kargil town observed a shutdown and hundreds of locals came out in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose climate-related fast in sub-zero temperature and under the open skies entered the 15th day on Wednesday, in a bid to press the Centre to grant Statehood and Sixth Schedule status to the four-year-old Union Territory (UT).

The half-day shutdown call was issued by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of politico-religious groups of the district.

“It’s our right to demand the restoration of democracy. We reject UT setup. The Centre will have to grant Statehood and Sixth Schedule [status] to Ladakh,” Sajjad Kargili, a KDA member, said.

In Leh, 115 locals joined Mr. Wangchuk on his 15th day of fasting under the open skies, with night temperatures falling to around minus 11 degree Celsius.

“This climate fast under the open skies is to remind the Indian government of the promises they have made to safeguard the fragile ecology and the unique indigenous tribal culture under the Sixth Schedule,” a visibly weak Mr. Wangchuk said.

Consequences of melting glaciers

He also warned that the melting glaciers will impact two billion people. “Glaciers of Ladakh and surrounding Himalayas are the third pole of the planet. It holds the largest reservoirs of fresh water and feeds two billion people, which is one-fourth of the total population of the planet. Climate change as well as carbon emissions due to human activity are making glaciers melt fast,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

He warned that if mining and industries are allowed in the fragile ecology of Ladakh, then “glaciers will melt in no time”. “Smoke emanating from vehicles sits on the white sparkling snow and makes it melt very fast. We can become climate refugees if this continues. It also means that the entire north India will not have water reservoirs from winter months till spring.. They only have rainfall, which is erratic and not dependable,” he added.

He said the Sixth Schedule is a promise made by the BJP earlier. “We need to safeguard the abode of [Lord] Shiva from the attacks of industrial and mining lobbies,” Mr. Wangchuk claimed.

Protests have intensified in Ladakh after the talks between the Union Home Ministry and representatives of KDA and Leh Apex Body failed to arrive at a solution to address the demands in February this year.

‘Constitutional guarantees required’

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said he never desired for Ladakh to be separated from the State of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

“While a faction of society in Leh were demanding Union Territory status for Ladakh and celebrated it later, they now acknowledge the drawbacks and express a preference for constitutional guarantees for their empowerment,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said there was a unified call for constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule. “We share a common history and concerns for Ladakh, resonating deeply with the aspirations of its people. It’s imperative for the government of India to heed their voices and address their grievances promptly,” he said.

Mr. Tarigami said people of Jammu and Kashmir stand in solidarity with Ladakh, advocating for democratic rights and constitutional assurances. “We urge the Government of India to recognise that these artificial lines cannot divide us and the arbitrary divisions imposed on August 5, 2019, cannot fracture our unity,” he said.

He expressed solidarity with Mr. Wangchuk for “braving sub-zero temperatures”.

