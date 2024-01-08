Congress candidate leading in Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly seat

January 08, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Jaipur

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar is leading by over 630 votes against his BJP rival after three rounds of counting of votes in the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district.

Counting of votes for the seat, where polling was deferred due to the death of a candidate, commenced at 8 a.m. on January 8.

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Mr. Koonar has so far bagged 14,946 votes whereas BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh has got 14,316 votes after three rounds.

Counting is underway on 17 counters at Dr. Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College in Sriganganagar, the district under which the constituency comes.

The seat went under polling on January 5, recording a voter turnout of 81.38%.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that counting of EVMs will be done on 14 tables. Two tables have been set up for the counting of postal ballots, in addition to one kept for counting electronically transmitted postal ballots.

The election for the seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate and then MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, was fielded by the Congress from the seat.

Surendra Pal Singh was inducted into the Rajasthan Ministry after the BJP won the Assembly polls, bagging 115 of the 199 seats.

The Congress criticised his induction into the Ministry, terming it a violation of the model code of conduct.

As per the rules, Surendra Pal Singh has six months to get elected as an MLA since his induction as a Minister.

In the Rajasthan Assembly polls held on November 25, BJP won 115 seats and Congress 69.

BJP's Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Chief Minister on December 15. Newly elected MLAs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa were made Deputy Chief Ministers.

