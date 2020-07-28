Karan Singh worried over COVID-19 situation in J&K

Dr. Karan Singh, MP, on Monday expressed concern over the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in J&K.
“I am deeply concerned and distressed over the growth of the coronavirus and the increasing number of unfortunate deaths, both in the valley and the Jammu region.
“I hope that the administration has ensured enough designated beds for such patients in both the capitals as well as the district headquarters along with sufficient ventilators. This needs to be done on an emergency basis,” Dr. Singh said in a statement.
Nine deaths
The J&K government on Monday said 470 positive cases — 309 from Kashmir division and 161 from Jammu division — have been reported, taking the number to 18,390.
“Nine COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division,” the spokesman said.
Moreover, 474 more patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.
“Of the 18,390 positive cases, 7,667 are active positive, while 10,402 have recovered and 321 have died,” the spokesman said.
