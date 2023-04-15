HamberMenu
Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Persecution on course’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. on April 16 to answer queries in connection with the Excise policy scam case

April 15, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Mr. Sibal on April 15, 2023, reacted to CBI summoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that “persecution” was on course.

File photo of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Mr. Sibal on April 15, 2023, reacted to CBI summoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that “persecution” was on course. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on April 15 hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, alleging that "persecution" was on course.

The CBI on Friday summoned Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the Excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Sibal said on Twitter, "CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!"

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform ' Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

According to the notice issued by the CBI, Mr. Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Mr. Kejriwal would appear before the agency on Sunday.

The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Mr. Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.

