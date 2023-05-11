HamberMenu
Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi for criticism of Congress government in Rajasthan

Kapil Sibal said it is "true of the BJP" that the focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people.

May 11, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Kapil Sibal. File

Union Minister Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on May 11 hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it is "true of the BJP" that the focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan on May 10, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of politics of selfishness of the Congress.

"You are witnessing an ugly form of political battle in Rajasthan for the last five years. Instead of the interest of the public, the game of looting and saving the chair is going on here," Mr. Modi said.

Hitting back at Mr. Modi, Mr. Sibal said in a tweet, "PM on Rajasthan: 'The focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people'. Response: True of BJP: 1) Gaining power, toppled governments: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc. 2) Retaining power: Electoral bonds, media, hate etc". "This is called self service," Mr. Sibal added.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union Minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

