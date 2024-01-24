GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanshi Ram should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna: Mayawati

It is the wish of crores of people that Kanshi Ram should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, says Mayawati

January 24, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati pays homage to party founder Kanshi Ram. File photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati pays homage to party founder Kanshi Ram. File photo | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati demanded that party founder Kanshi Ram should get the Bharat Ratna on January 24, even as she welcomed the Central Government's decision to confer the award on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Ms. Mayawati lauded Mr. Thakur for his commitment to social justice and equality and his work for the extremely backward classes. "Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, I pay immense tribute to the great leader Shri Karpoori Thakur ji, who fought to ensure constitutional rights, social justice and equality to the extremely backward classes in the country throughout his life," the BSP chief posted on X.

Ms. Mayawati said she welcomed the Centre's "belated decision" to award Thakur with the title of Bharat Ratna — the country's highest civilian honour.

She also said that BSP founder Kanshi Ram should also get the honour for his contribution to helping Dalits live with self-respect. "The contribution of the BSP founder, who is known for helping the Dalits and other neglected people to live with self-respect and for making them stand on their feet, is historic and unforgettable. It is the wish of crores of people that he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna," she noted.

On Tuesday, Thakur, a two-time Bihar chief minister, was named for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously.

