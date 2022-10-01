At least 24 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

The injured are taken for treatment after a tractor met with an accident at Ghatampur area in Uttar Prdesh’s Kanpur district on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 24 people were killed and 16 seriously injured when a tractor trolley ferrying pilgrims fell into a pond in Ghatampur area of Kanpur district on Saturday. The passengers were travelling back to their homes from Chandrika Devi temple. The death count may increase, said officials.

District Magistrate Kanpur, Vishak G. told The Hindu that 22 bodies were taken out from the pond while two people died during the treatment.

“The number of deaths may go up,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister have expressed grief over the incident. and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the families of the deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000, said PMO.

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that he is deeply pained by the loss of life in the accident.

The Chief Minister himself is monitoring the relief and rescue operations. Along with this, he has also directed the Minister of MSME Rakesh Sachan and Minister of State for Science and Technology Ajit Pal to expedite the relief work by visiting the spot. He has appealed to the people that they should use tractor-trolley only for agricultural work and freight transportation and never to transport passengers.

“The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” said Mr. Adityanath.