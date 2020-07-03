Other States

Kanpur shootout: Catch the criminals alive to expose nexus with govt., says Akhilesh Yadav

Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site, where 8 police personnel were killed after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur on July 3, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
Omar Rashid LUCKNOW: 03 July 2020 12:26 IST
Updated: 03 July 2020 12:26 IST

The government, scared of getting unmasked, is engaging in drama of showing minor encounters in a hurried manner instead of arresting the main criminal, tweets the Samajwadi Party president

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of covering up its alleged nexus with the criminals involved in the Kanpur shootout in which eight policemen were shot dead by a group of assailants.

“The government, scared of getting unmasked, is engaging in drama of showing minor encounters in a hurried manner instead of arresting the main criminal,” Mr. Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh’s encounters: 1,000 & counting

Advertising
Advertising

This would further dent the morale of the police and aggravate their anger, he added.

In an earlier tweet, Mr. Yadav had demanded that the accused be caught alive in order to “expose” the State government’s alleged nexus with the criminals.

Also read: Criminals have become fearless, says Priyanka Gandhi after U.P. police encounter

“In this most shameful incident in the criminal history of UP, dutiful police personnel had to pay the price of the collusion between the ‘sattadhari’ and ‘apradhi’ [those in power and criminals],” Mr. Yadav said.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National Other States
encounters
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...