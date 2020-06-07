Other States

Kanpur IG pays fine for not wearing mask in public

File photo for representation.

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

“Had discussion with the subordinates, including circle officers, and later realised my mistake."

Setting an example, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal got himself challaned for not wearing a mask in public.

Mr. Agarwal asked the Station House Officer of Barra police station, Ranjeet Singh, to fine him for stepping out without wearing a mask.

The SHO made the challan and handed over a copy to the IG who paid ₹ 100 as fine on the spot.

Mr. Agarwal later told PTI that he had gone to Barra on Friday for inspection and had stepped out of his vehicle without a mask.

“I had discussion with the subordinates, including circle officers, and later realised my mistake that I was not wearing a mask,” the IG added.

“I immediately took out my mask from my official vehicle and put it on,” he said.

“But I felt it was ethical to get myself challaned and fined to set an example for police and public,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh state government had said that a fine of ₹ 100 would be levied on those not wearing face covers in public. This was part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the IG said.

The top brass of the state had also announced that they would strictly enforce the use of face masks by people.

It was also announced that any person disobeying the direction would be deemed to have committed an offence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 12:44:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kanpur-ig-pays-fine-for-not-wearing-mask-in-public/article31771207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY