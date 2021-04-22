Kanpur hospital booked after COVID-19 positive judge fails to get proper treatment

An FIR was lodged against a private hospital in Kanpur for mismanagement and charged with negligence while treating a district judge who was brought there for admission after testing COVID-19 positive.

District judge R.P. Singh tested positive on April 18. On Wednesday morning when the judge went to the hospital for admission at around 11 am along with the chief medical officer of Kanpur, they were shocked at the mismanagement.

According to the FIR lodged against the hospital on the complaint of the chief medical officer Anil Mishra, when they were going up the lift it malfunctioned and got stuck. They managed to get out of the lift after a while but found that there was no doctor available for taking care of patients, the FIR said.

Dr. Mishra alleged no doctor was there to attend to the district judge with any expertise. The judge could not get any specialist treatment, the CMO said in the police complaint.

The case was lodged against Naraina Medical Hospital manager Amit Narayan and also the doctors and staff on duty.

The FIR was lodged at Panki police station Kanpur under IPC Sections 166b, 188, 269, 270 and 596 and Section 3(2)(I) of the Epidemic Diseases Act.