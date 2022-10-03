Kanpur accident | Uttar Pradesh Government asks citizens to refrain using tractor-trolley for movement

The Opposition questions govt. over recent road accidents, alleges even ambulances are not available in Uttar Pradesh for victims

The advisory from Uttar Pradesh Government came after more than 26 people died in an accident near Bhadueuna village in Kanpur where a tractor trolley carrying roughly 50 people overturned and fell into a pond on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

With a series of accidents involving tractor-trolley claiming the lives of dozens of people in Uttar Pradesh, the State government has asked citizens to use the trolleys only for agricultural activities, and not for carrying passengers. In the coming days, the government may enforce the advisory strictly.

The advisory came after more than 26 people died in an accident near Bhadueuna village in Kanpur where a tractor trolley carrying roughly 50 people overturned and fell into a pond on Saturday evening.

"I appeal to citizens of the State to use tractor-trolley only for purposes related to agricultural activities and transferring goods and not for movement of passengers. Life is precious, don't indulge in negligence," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has questioned the BJP-led State government over the recent road accidents and alleged that even ambulances are not available for the injured. "Precious lives are continuously lost in road accidents while the government remains unaware. In BJP rule, the victims of road accidents are not even getting ambulances, they are taken to hospital on motorcycles. Common people are suffering due to the failures of the BJP government," said SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

In the Kanpur incident, the administration has suspended a police station house officer for alleged "dereliction of duty". On Sunday morning, Mr. Adityanath visited the injured people at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur and directed the authorities to provide proper treatment to the victims.