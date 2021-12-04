Kangana’s car stopped in Punjab

Chandigarh

04 December 2021 01:25 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s car was on Friday briefly stopped at Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her alleged remarks on the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Video message

In a video message on her Instagram account, the actor alleged she was “attacked” by a mob, who “abused” and “threatened to kill her”.

Ms. Ranaut was on her way from Himachal Pradesh to the Chandigarh airport when the incident took place.

Police said when her car reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, a group of men and women carrying flags of a farmer outfit, did not allow the car to move forward.