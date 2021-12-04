Other States

Kangana’s car stopped in Punjab

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s car was on Friday briefly stopped at Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her alleged remarks on the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Video message

In a video message on her Instagram account, the actor alleged she was “attacked” by a mob, who “abused” and “threatened to kill her”.

Ms. Ranaut was on her way from Himachal Pradesh to the Chandigarh airport when the incident took place.

Police said when her car reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, a group of men and women carrying flags of a farmer outfit, did not allow the car to move forward.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 1:25:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kanganas-car-stopped-in-punjab/article37833723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY