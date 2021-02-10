Kangana Ranaut withdraws plea, to apply for regularisation of flats

Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her appeal before the Bombay High Court after the lower court dismissed her suit challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders for merging three flats. She said she would apply for regularisation before the civic body.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf for Ms Ranaut told a single bench of justice PK Chavan that he would like to withdraw the suit and sought permission to apply for regularisation of the notice structure.

The court allowed it and directed him to do so in four weeks. It said the BMC shall decide and dispose of the application for regularisation as expeditiously as possible in accordance with law.

The bench noted, “In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal.”

A notice was sent to the actor by the civic body in March 2018 with respect to the alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her in Orchid Breeze building in Khar.

She moved the Dindoshi court last year against the notice, which was dismissed by the court saying, “there was grave violation of the sanctioned plan.”