Kangana Ranaut withdraws plea, to apply for regularisation of flats

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her appeal before the Bombay High Court after the lower court dismissed her suit challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders for merging three flats. She said she would apply for regularisation before the civic body.
Senior advocate Birendra Saraf for Ms Ranaut told a single bench of justice PK Chavan that he would like to withdraw the suit and sought permission to apply for regularisation of the notice structure.
The court allowed it and directed him to do so in four weeks. It said the BMC shall decide and dispose of the application for regularisation as expeditiously as possible in accordance with law.
The bench noted, “In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal.”
A notice was sent to the actor by the civic body in March 2018 with respect to the alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her in Orchid Breeze building in Khar.
She moved the Dindoshi court last year against the notice, which was dismissed by the court saying, “there was grave violation of the sanctioned plan.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath