Kangana Ranaut fan held in Kolkata for threat to Shiv Sena MP

A team of Anti Terrorism Squad of Mumbai Police arrested one person in Kolkata for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over telephone. Palash Ghosh, a resident of Tollygunge in south Kolkata, was produced before a court, which granted him transit remand.

Mr. Ghosh, who claims to be a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut, allegedly made two calls using Voice over Internet protocol to Mumbai. In one such call, he allegedly threatened Mr. Raut with dire consequences asking him not to speak about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He also claimed to have links with Dawood Ibrahim.

“He was arrested on Thursday by ATS Mumbai following an FIR lodged by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. We told the court that he has no connection with Bollywood or underworld and is just a gym instructor,” said Anirban Guha Thakurta, his lawyer.

Mr. Guha Thakurta said that the court has granted transit remand and Bose will be produced before a court in Mumbai on September 14.