Kamal Nath urges farmers to desist from stubble burning

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has appealed to farmers to desist from burning stubble in fields to curb pollution and maintain soil fertility.

“Stubble burning destroys organisms necessary to maintain soil fertility. Therefore, instead of burning it, you could use it for alternative uses such as cattle fodder,” he said.

Referring to farmers as "the guardians of greenery" and "the protectors of environment", he called upon them to save the State from the toxic air choking several other regions.

According to scientists, he said, stubble could also be used to produce energy, paper and cardboard. Furthermore, instead of burning stubble, wheat could be sown along with it.

“Doing this will help convert stubble into manure at the time of irrigation. And its nutrients will benefit the crop,” the CM said.

Mr. Nath said that even the Supreme Court had reaffirmed everyone’s right to breathe clean air.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to stop their farmers from burning stubble in a bid to relieve New Delhi of the alarming pollution level. It said the governments would be held responsible even if one instance of stubble burning occurred there in the future.