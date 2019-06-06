Kamal Nath takes up Madhya Pradesh issues with Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss pending issues related to the State.

Mr. Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, who has been elected from Chhindwara, too met Mr. Modi and put out a photograph on Twitter. Mr. Nakul is believed to have skipped the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting last Saturday.

During the half-hour meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various issues pending with the Centre at different places for approval, and non-release of funds on account of that, said an official statement of the Madhya Pradesh government. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, the release said.

Mr. Modi assured him that he would instruct the Ministries to clear the pending issues and disburse the funds as early as possible.

The official said Mr. Nath wished Mr. Modi on his assuming the Prime Minister’s office for a second term.

Mr. Nakul tweeted a picture of him meeting the Prime Minister with his father and mentioned that he got an opportunity to discuss various development issues concerning the State.

The official meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister comes after a bitter election season, when Mr. Nath faced not only allegations of corruption but also income tax searches on his close aides.

Mr. Nath, an eight-time MP and former Union Minister, was sworn in as the Chief Minister in December 2018 after the Congress succeeded in ending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s uninterrupted rule or 15 years in Madhya Pradesh.