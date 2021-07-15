Other States

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI
PTI New Delhi 15 July 2021 15:46 IST
Updated: 15 July 2021 15:46 IST

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over his future role in the party.

Mr. Nath's name is doing the rounds for a bigger role in the revamped Congress organisation.

Mr. Nath has been a veteran of the party and shares good ties with senior party leaders including those part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to the Congress chief seeking the organisation's overhaul.

Advertising
Advertising

The former chief minister's meeting also comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Mr. Nath shares good relations with leaders of some opposition parties. Mr. Nath had also recently met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence, after the NCP chief met some opposition leaders amid talk of the formation of a larger opposition front against the BJP.

Comments
More In Other States
Madhya Pradesh
Read more...