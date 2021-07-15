Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over his future role in the party.

Mr. Nath's name is doing the rounds for a bigger role in the revamped Congress organisation.

Mr. Nath has been a veteran of the party and shares good ties with senior party leaders including those part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to the Congress chief seeking the organisation's overhaul.

The former chief minister's meeting also comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Mr. Nath shares good relations with leaders of some opposition parties. Mr. Nath had also recently met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence, after the NCP chief met some opposition leaders amid talk of the formation of a larger opposition front against the BJP.