Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA rally in Bhopal

Congress workers from across Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, took part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens here on Wednesday.
More than 50,000 workers, along with Cabinet Ministers, marched the 1.5-k.m. stretch from the Rangmahal square to the Minto Hall (Old Vidhan Sabha complex).
The Congress had given a call to district party presidents to attend the 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra' along with their followers and workers.
Earlier, Mr. Nath had asserted the CAA would not be implemented in the State.
Meanwhile, the BJP has announced it would launch a campaign in the State next month to "clear the air" around the Act and attempt to "delink" it from the NRC among people.
