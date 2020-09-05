Kamal Nath demands State-wide CBI probe into PDS rice scam in M.P.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday demanded CBI inquiry into supply of substandard rice to fair price shops reportedly State-wide.
Taking to Twitter, Mr. Nath said, “The rice scam is not limited to Balaghat and Mandla districts. This stretches to several districts and is connected to the higher-ups.”
He asked the government to expand the scope of the inquiry beyond the two districts, despite the State government claiming it was already inspecting stocks State-wide and had even withheld stocks pending inquiry.
“By restricting the inquiry to the two districts, there is an attempt to suppress the scam,” alleged Mr. Nath.
Mr. Nath’s statements came two days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who directed the economic offences wing to investigate the matter in the two districts, had said the previous Congress government took no action while substandard rice was reportedly procured from millers in Balaghat district in February.
From November 2019 to January this year, 26.21 lakh metric tonnes paddy was procured. Until August, 17.4 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied to millers, who after custom milling 16.51 lakh metric tonnes supplied 11.06 lakh metric tonnes to the State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited. After the milling process, 15 quality controllers were put on the job and found 111 of the 1,318 stocks inspected to be not of prescribed quality, the Chief Minister’s Office said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath