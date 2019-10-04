Kamal Nath appeals to PM for flood resurvey

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an immediate Central assistance of ₹9,000 crore as flood relief and a resurvey of affected areas.

During a 45-minute meeting with Mr. Modi in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Nath apprised him of the floods in the State and submitted a memorandum on the loss to farmers. He said the situation in the State must be declared ‘severe’.

Mr. Nath sought ₹6,621.28 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund and ₹2,285.88 crore separately for the reconstruction of infrastructure.

“Rain has continued since the last visit of a Central team,” he said. “Therefore, there is a need for a resurvey of affected areas, and I request you to send a team”. The Prime Minister assured him of help.

The appeal comes a fortnight after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had expressed dissatisfaction with the State government’s preliminary survey and demanded a reassessment and “adequate compensation” for the affected farmers.

Stating that kharif crop loss in the State would have countrywide ramifications, he said supply of produce to other parts would be affected. Earlier, State Law Minister P.C. Sharma had pegged the crop loss at ₹9,600 crore in 24 lakh hectares, with 22 lakh farmers affected.

Cumulatively, the loss to infrastructure, livestock and crops was worth ₹16,000 crore, said Mr. Nath.

He informed Mr. Modi that until now the State had witnessed 46% more rain than normal. And 20 out of the 52 districts had witnessed 60% more rain than normal.

Crops ravaged

Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar Malwa districts in the Malwa region were the worst affected due to rain. And except for paddy, all the other crops were ravaged, he said.

Moreover, 1 lakh houses were damaged and 242 villages were completely or partially evacuated. Around 1,100 km of roads and more than 1,700 bridges were destroyed.