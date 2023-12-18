GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Kalicharan Saraf appointed pro-tem speaker of Rajasthan Assembly

Kalicharan Saraf will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.

December 18, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party Malviya Nagar candidate Kalicharan.

Bharatiya Janata Party Malviya Nagar candidate Kalicharan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf has been appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer him oath at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan later in the day.

A panel of three senior MLAs, Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Meena has also been made to assist him, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs. The party has already named senior MLA Vasudev Devnani as the Assembly Speaker.

