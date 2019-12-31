Kakrapar-3 power plant to go live by April

Unit 3 of the Kakrapar nuclear power plant in Gujarat is likely to be made operational in April 2020, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State , Prime Minister’s Office, on Tuesday.

“The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is going to commission one reactor every year from 2020. Kakrapar-3 is likely to be operational by April 2020,” he said.

Currently, there are 22 reactors operational across the country with an installed capacity of 6780 MW. Officials said that Unit 4 of Kakrapar is likely to become operational in 2021. Both Unit-3 & 4 are 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Rectors and are being constructed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Shrikrishna Gupta, a senior DAE official, said that Tarapur nuclear power reactors, Units 1 and 2, completed 50 years of operation this year. They are the first boiling water reactors to be commissioned in the country, in October 1969.

Mr. Gupta added that Unit-1 of the Kaiga nuclear power plant also recently created a world record by operating continuously for 941 days.