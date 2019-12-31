Other States

Kakrapar-3 power plant to go live by April

A view of the third and fourth reactors at Kakrapar in Gujrarat. Photo: Special Arrangement

A view of the third and fourth reactors at Kakrapar in Gujrarat. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

DAE to commission one reactor every year from 2020.

Unit 3 of the Kakrapar nuclear power plant in Gujarat is likely to be made operational in April 2020, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State , Prime Minister’s Office, on Tuesday.

“The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is going to commission one reactor every year from 2020. Kakrapar-3 is likely to be operational by April 2020,” he said.

Currently, there are 22 reactors operational across the country with an installed capacity of 6780 MW. Officials said that Unit 4 of Kakrapar is likely to become operational in 2021. Both Unit-3 & 4 are 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Rectors and are being constructed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Shrikrishna Gupta, a senior DAE official, said that Tarapur nuclear power reactors, Units 1 and 2, completed 50 years of operation this year. They are the first boiling water reactors to be commissioned in the country, in October 1969.

Mr. Gupta added that Unit-1 of the Kaiga nuclear power plant also recently created a world record by operating continuously for 941 days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
nuclear power
Gujarat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 10:55:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kakrapar-3-power-plant-to-go-live-by-april/article30446262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY