GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kaji nemu declared Assam’s ‘State Fruit’

Also called the Assam lemon, it obtained the Geographical Indication tag in 2019

February 13, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Assam government has declared kaji nemu (Citrus limon) as the ‘State Fruit’.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday said kaji nemu, found only in Assam and certain parts of the northeast, was chosen as the State Fruit after a Cabinet meeting on the evening of February 12.

The “cultural and traditional significance” of the juicy, aromatic lemon with “immense nutritional value” was taken into consideration, he said.

“Assam has many farmers exclusively growing kaji nemu and its demand is growing abroad, specifically in West Asia. Although the lemon is produced throughout the year, it has two peak seasons,” Mr. Bora told the Assembly.

“With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines. With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency & production,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The kaji nemu received the Geographical Indication tag in 2019.

In February 2016, the Assam government declared the one-horned rhino, the white-winged wood duck, the hollong (Dipterocarpus macrocarpus), and the foxtail orchid as the State Animal, State Bird, State Tree, and the State Flower, respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.