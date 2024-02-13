Kaji nemu declared Assam’s ‘State Fruit’

February 13, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has declared kaji nemu (Citrus limon) as the ‘State Fruit’.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday said kaji nemu, found only in Assam and certain parts of the northeast, was chosen as the State Fruit after a Cabinet meeting on the evening of February 12.

The “cultural and traditional significance” of the juicy, aromatic lemon with “immense nutritional value” was taken into consideration, he said.

“Assam has many farmers exclusively growing kaji nemu and its demand is growing abroad, specifically in West Asia. Although the lemon is produced throughout the year, it has two peak seasons,” Mr. Bora told the Assembly.

“With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines. With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency & production,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The kaji nemu received the Geographical Indication tag in 2019.

In February 2016, the Assam government declared the one-horned rhino, the white-winged wood duck, the hollong (Dipterocarpus macrocarpus), and the foxtail orchid as the State Animal, State Bird, State Tree, and the State Flower, respectively.