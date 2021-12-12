JWO Das cremated with national honour in his Odisha village

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his ministerial colleagues paid homage

Mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, who was killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, was cremated with full national honour in his parental village in Odisha’s Angul district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his ministerial colleagues paid homage when body of deceased JWO, who along with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat died in helicopter crash, reached Biju Pantaik Airport here in the morning.

Thousands of people including ministers, elected representatives, police personnel, relatives, friends and local people waited for hours to pay tributes when his body was taken to his village Krushnachandrapur. His last rites were performed followed by a 21-gun salute.