Juvenile nabbed for stabbing two friends

NEW DELHI

31 July 2021 01:06 IST

‘He had demanded ₹50 to buy alcohol’

A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing his two friends when they refused to give him ₹50 to buy alcohol, the police said on Friday.

Two absconding

The victims, both residents of Bindapur here — were stabbed by their juvenile friend with the help of two others, who are absconding, they said.

The police said one victim sustained seven stab injuries, mostly on his hands and hips. He is stable but still admitted while the other victim has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 24, when the two victims were going on a scooter and met the juvenile near Harijan Basti in Bindapur.

The juvenile demanded ₹50 from the duo to purchase alcohol, but when they refused to give him any money, he along with his two accomplices started beating them.

The juvenile then took out a knife and stabbed the duo and fled from the spot along with his associates later, the police said.

‘Wanted in 5 cases’

“The juvenile is wanted in five other cases, including that of theft and snatching. He was apprehended on Wednesday and sent to an observation home. Efforts are being made to nab his two other accomplices,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).