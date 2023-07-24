Justice Vipul M. Pancholi sworn in as Patna High Court judge

July 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Patna

Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi was on July 24 sworn in as a judge of the Patna High Court.

He was administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here.

Born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, Justice Pancholi did his BSc in electronics and Master of Law from Gujarat University and began practicing in Gujarat High Court in 1991.

He was elevated to the bench as an additional judge in 2014 and confirmed as a permanent judge two years later.

