Justice Vipul M. Pancholi sworn in as Patna High Court judge

July 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Patna

He was administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers the oath of office to Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as the Judge of the Patna High Court during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on July 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi was on July 24 sworn in as a judge of the Patna High Court.

Born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, Justice Pancholi did his BSc in electronics and Master of Law from Gujarat University and began practicing in Gujarat High Court in 1991.

He was elevated to the bench as an additional judge in 2014 and confirmed as a permanent judge two years later.

