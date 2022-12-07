Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting Chief Justice of J-K High Court

December 07, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Justice Magrey retires on December 7 and Justice Rabstan will take over as the acting chief justice from December 8.

PTI

Justice Tashi Rabstan has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohd Magrey is set to retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Magrey retires on December 7 and Justice Rabstan will take over as the acting chief justice from December 8.

In a notification, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Tuesday the president is pleased to appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that HC with effect from December 8 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd Magrey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US