Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra takes oath as new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

February 20, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Ranchi

Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court

PTI

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Sanjaya Kumar Mishra arrives at Birsa Munda International Airport, in Ranchi, on February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath as the 14th Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on February 20.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Mr. Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The post of the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the superannuation of Justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Mishra as the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Mr. Mishra, 61, was earlier a Judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

