February 11, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Shillong

Justice S. Vaidyanathan took oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on February 11.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

He succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who superannuated in November last year.

Justice Vaidyanathan served as a judge of the Madras High Court since October 2013.