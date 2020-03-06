Justice Muralidhar takes oath

Justice S. Muralidhar was on Friday administrated the oath as a judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He received a rousing reception in Chandigarh, a day after he was given an exceptional farewell by the Delhi Bar Association.

Justice Muralidhar, who arrived in Chandigarh on the night of March 5, was received by members of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana besides several lawyers of Punjab and Haryana High Court were present at the railway station.

Bar Council’s Chairman Karanjit Singh and it’s former chairman and member Vijender Singh Ahlawat were present among others.

“Over 50 lawyers were present at the railway station to receive him. Also, the lawyers had put up banners in the city to welcome him,” said Mr. Vijender.

“We wanted to convey that he (Justice Muralidhar) is welcome with an open heart,” he added.

Mr. Vijender said ahead of Justice Muralidhar’s oath taking ceremony, the huge number of lawyers who were present at Court premises to welcome him was unprecedented.

Lawyers also presented roses to the judge.

Banners, hoardings

Several banners and hoardings were seen across the roads leading to the High Court premises to welcome Justice Muralidhar.

One of the banners stated “Delhi’s loss - Punjab’s gain.”

Justice Muralidhar, whose transfer had evoked a political controversy, was administered oath by Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha at the Hight Court auditorium.