Justice Muralidhar takes oath as judge at Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice S. Muralidhar was on Friday administrated oath as a judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A huge number of lawyers gathered here to welcome the judge.

Justice Muralidhar, whose transfer had evoked a political controversy, was administered oath by Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha at the Hight Court auditorium.

Several banners and hoardings were seen across the roads leading to High Court premises to welcome Justice Muralidhar. One of the banners stated “Delhi’s loss is Punjab’s gain.”

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association honorary secretary Rohit Sud, said: “After an unprecedented farewell for Justice (Dr.) S. Muralidhar from Delhi High Court.. today there was an unprecedented welcome by Punjab and Haryana bar members here. There were scores of lawyers to welcome him. We stand by him at all times.”

Justice Muralidhar, who had rapped police at a hearing on the Delhi violence, reached Chandigarh late on March 5 and was received by Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Chairman Karanjit Singh and its former Chairman and Vijender Singh Ahlawat, among others.

On February 12, the Supreme Court Collegium, that includes Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, had recommended Justice Muralidhar’s transfer.