Justice Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of MP High Court

Ajay Kumar Mittal takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Bhopal on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Ajay Kumar Mittal takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Bhopal on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan here.

Justice A.K. Mittal was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was earlier Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, several state cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary S.R. Mohanty and senior members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulates Ajay Kumar Mittal after he took oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Bhopal, Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulates Ajay Kumar Mittal after he took oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Bhopal, Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

