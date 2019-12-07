Other States

Justice can never be instant, says Chief Justice of India Bobde

His remarks came a day after the four accused in a rape and murder case were shot dead by police in Hyderabad, but he did not make any specific reference to the incident

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said justice could never be instant, and it would lose its character as justice if it became "revenge".

Though his remarks came a day after the four accused in a rape and murder case were shot dead by police in Hyderabad, Justice Bobde did not make any specific reference to the incident.

Addressing a function marking the inauguration of a new building of the Rajasthan High Court here, Justice Bobde said justice "can never be and ought to be instant". He said the criminal justice system takes time in the disposal of cases.

While laying emphasis on making justice accessible to people, Justice Bobde said there was a need in the judiciary to invoke "self-correcting measures", though it could be debated if such measures should be publicised or not.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the High Court's new building, constructed at a cost of Rs.277.16 crore, in the presence of CJI Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and many legal luminaries.

Mr. Kovind said the provision of free legal aid and the applications of technology could make justice accessible to the poor and marginalised people.

