Other StatesSrinagar 08 December 2020 21:22 IST
Justice Bindal is new Chief Justice of J&K
Updated: 08 December 2020 21:22 IST
Justice Rajesh Bindal was announced as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday.
“The President is pleased to appoint Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most judge of the common High Court for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice from December 9, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Gita Mittal,” a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, said.
