Justice Bindal is new Chief Justice of J&K

Srinagar

08 December 2020 21:22 IST

Justice Rajesh Bindal was announced as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday.

“The President is pleased to appoint Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most judge of the common High Court for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice from December 9, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Gita Mittal,” a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, said.

