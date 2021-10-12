Justice Akil Kureshi takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

Jaipur

12 October 2021 14:08 IST

Justice Akil Kureshi was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before being transferred here.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered oath to Justice Akil Kureshi as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur.

Justice Kureshi, who took the oath in English, was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before being transferred to Rajasthan in place of Justice Indrajit Mahanty, who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present on the occasion.