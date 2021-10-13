Justice Akil Kureshi sworn in as Rajasthan CJ

He is one of the senior most HC judges

Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi, one of the senior most High Court judges in the country, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC here on Tuesday. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath to him at a ceremony on the lawns of Raj Bhawan.

Justice Kureshi, who took the oath in English, was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before his transfer to Rajasthan on the recommendation of Supreme Court’s Collegium. Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty has been shifted from Rajasthan to Tripura.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi and the Cabinet members were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Union government had withheld a recommendation to elevate Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC.