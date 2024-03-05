ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta High Court judge

March 05, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Kolkata

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier announced that he will resign on March 5.

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Gangopadhyay. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on March 5,” sources said.

“Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to Cheif Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam,” they said. He came to his chamber at the High Court in the morning, following which the resignation letter was sent.

He is scheduled to address the press in the afternoon, where he is likely to divulge his future plans, amid speculations that he will join politics. Justice Gangopadhyay had on Sunday announced that he will resign on March 5.

