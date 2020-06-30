Just shared trial results, says Patanjali

Replying to a notice sent by the Uttarakhand government, yoga guru Ramdev’s firm claimed that it has not promoted any kit to treat COVID-19 but only shared with the media the successful trial of a medicine.

Patanjali Ayurved last week launched a drug called Coronil, claiming that it had cured within a week all COVID-19 patients who took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

The claim triggered a row with the Union AYUSH Ministry telling the herbal products firm not to sell the drug till it has examined the issue. Uttarakhand’s Ayurveda department said the firm had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster, and not a cure for COVID-19.

In its reply to the department’s notice, the Haridwar-based company appeared to backtrack from its claim of finding a cure against COVID-19.