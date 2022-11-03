Just arrest me if I’m guilty, Hemant Soren tells ED

Mr. Soren alleges that the ED summons was a ploy to harass a tribal Chief Minister and destabilise a democratically elected government

The Hindu Bureau DELHI/PATNA
November 03, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Chief Minister and working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Hemant Soren addresses party workers outside his residence in Ranchi on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give him three more weeks to record his statement in connection with a money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case, and dared them to arrest him directly instead of questioning him.

Mr. Soren had been summoned to appear at the ED’s Ranchi office on Thursday, but said he had to attend the Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur instead.

“If I’ve committed any wrong and am guilty, why questioning? Just come and arrest me, if you can,” Mr. Soren said, while addressing a group of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers outside his official residence in Ranchi. The State’s BJP leaders, however, said that if the Chief Minister had not done anything wrong, he should not be afraid of facing the investigating agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Soren alleged that the ED summons was a ploy to harass a tribal Chief Minister and destabilise a democratically elected government, but insisted that he was not scared of the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation. “This conspiracy will get a befitting reply by the people of Jharkhand,” he said, wondering why security personnel had been deployed at the local ED and BJP office. “[It is] because they’re scared of the people of Jharkhand,” he added.

The case pertains to illegal mining and transportation by a network allegedly involving Mr. Soren’s political aide and JMM leader Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested by the ED in July. While the agency has so far quantified the proceeds of alleged crime to be over ₹100 crore, it has seized ₹5.34 crore in cash, ₹13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts and one inland vessel worth ₹30 crore, besides stone crushers and trucks.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned Mr. Soren’s press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, and recorded his statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jharkhand
corruption & bribery
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app