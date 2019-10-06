Junior doctors strike work in Bhopal hospital

Junior doctors at the State-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh struck work on Saturday demanding arrest of a man who allegedly molested and robbed one of their colleagues.
An unidentified person entered the hostel room of a doctor through the window and molested, threatened and robbed her, said M.P. Junior Doctors’ Association president Sachet Saxena.
“If the police does not catch the culprit in 24 hours, we will launch a protest across the State,” he said.
The stir, in which over 300 junior doctors and around 1,000 under-graduates are taking part, has affected services, admitted a hospital official.
